President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured stakeholders from the Southeast that the region will benefit more from roads and coastal rail projects.

Speaking at an audience with leaders from the region led by the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, the President declared that 2nd Niger Bridge, the East-West Road and the Coastal rail project, are receiving utmost attention from his administration.





Buhari said counterpart funding from the Chinese government would substantially fund these projects, which when completed will improve the welfare, well-being and economy of the people in the region.





“I know the Chinese are very competent in handling such projects and we will ensure that we get the money for the projects to take off.





“I thank you for articulating your demands and I want to assure that we are doing our best for the country.





“If we can stop people from stealing, then there will be more resources to put into projects that will create employment for Nigerians,” he said.





Earlier, the President of Ohanaeze, while articulating the demands of the zone to the President highlighted the issue of state creation, restructuring, federal projects in the South East namely Enugu-Onitsha road, Enugu-Port Harcourt road and Aba-Ikot-Ekpene road, among others.





Nwodo also demanded urgent presidential interventions on the Enugu Airport, reticulation of the gas-pipelines in the South East and the standard gauge plan for railway construction.





Commending the President’s remarkable achievements on security and the fight against corruption, Nwodo declared: “we are ready to work with you. We are determined to work with you. We know you are a decisive leader and we know God will continue to give you the wisdom to govern Nigeria.’’