Arewa Youth Forum has predicted what President Muhammadu Buhari must do to enjoy massive vote from Nigerians in 2019.

President of the Forum, Gambo Gujungu said Buhari’s ability to ‘tackle hunger in the land” will determine his victory at the next poll.





Speaking with Vanguard, Gujungu said Buhari will be judged based on performance.





Gujungu said Buhari was voted into power based on his promises, and his ability to deliver them will decide in 2019.





According to Gujungu, “You know he came in based on certain promises which he must fulfil in order to convince the electorate to go for him or not.





“I suspect strongly that the 2019 presidential election would be based on performance and not on promises because Nigerians are very enlightened and expectant.





“How far the President and his party are able to fulfil their manifesto to the people and tackle hunger in the land will be a deciding factor in the next poll.





“Do not forget that government is supposed to add value to people’s lives and Buhari’s government would be judged along that line when the time comes.”