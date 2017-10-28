Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the Federal Government had no choice but to depend on the private sector to build infrastructure and make the necessary progress in the economy.He said that in accordance with the targets of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the government was open to stronger partnerships and collaborations with the private sector.The Vice-President spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the United States-Africa Business Centre, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said on Friday.The delegation comprised the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Zenith Bank Plc Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia; the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington; and a representative of the US Chamber of Commerce, Scott Eisner, among others at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Osinbajo said, “We have always been committed to private sector leading the way in the economy and that is so important to us because if you look at what government can actually provide even in terms of resources that government has, we really don’t have a choice but to depend on the private sector.“The whole attitude is that we are trying to get everyone in government to understand that business has a choice, capital has a choice, and we should make ourselves as welcome as possible.”He added, “So, what we have been trying to do is to create an environment that makes it easy for the private sector to do business. We have an Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council that meets regularly with senior members of government, especially those concerned with the economy.“ We think that there is a lot that can be done; there is a lot of room for investment and a lot of room for collaboration and we look forward to a lot more areas that we can work together to develop.’’On his part, Eisner said the delegation’s visit was in recognition of the present administration’s friendly economic policies and the preparedness of the US business owners to invest in the Nigerian economy.He said the centre comprised over three million members and was committed to working with governments across Africa to achieve key economic targets and also contribute in the development of critical infrastructure.Eisner commended the Federal Government for its policies on the economy especially its ease of doing business initiative among others.