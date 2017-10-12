Arsenal’s football manager, Arsene Wenger, has been fooled by fake news making the rounds that George Weah won the Liberia’s presidential election.Wenger, who coached the 51-year-old footballer-turned-politician at Monaco between 1988 and 1992, had on the Gunners website congratulated Weah. Unfortunately for the 67-year-old French tactician, the results have not been announced.Wenger said, “I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia, George Weah.“It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country and so well done Georgie and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win.”Weah, a former FIFA World Footballer of the Year, ran for Liberia’s presidency in Tuesday’s election.He failed in his two previous attempts to become president.