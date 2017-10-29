Have you ever wondered what the consumption of garden eggs can do for your body? Are you one of those who sneer at the fruit and isn’t too keen on eating it?

It’s time to have a rethink. Health experts have over time, postulated that the African garden egg has numerous medicinal and health values.





Here are some of them.





REGULATION OF BLOOD SUGAR

If you belong to the class of people who are constantly trying to watch their blood sugar level, garden egg is the fruit for you.

It contains low soluble carbohydrates and has the ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body.





WEIGHT LOSS

Ever wondered why you feel stuffed after eating garden eggs? It contains fibre and the feeling you get after eating garden eggs will help reduce hunger pangs.

This will lead to reduced consumption of high-calories foods.





DIGESTION AND BOWEL MOVEMENT

Just as it happens with other fibrous foods, garden eggs help with digestion of food by ensuring the smooth passage of food in the body so that there is no chance of bloating.

It does not stop there; when it is time to visit the convenience, the fibre in garden eggs also helps with smooth passage of faeces.





PROTECTS AGAINST CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Garden eggs are rich in vitamins and the immense benefits of vitamins in the body are well known.

In garden eggs, vitamin B1 and B6 (Thiamine and Niacin) are abundant. These vitamins are needed for growth, proper functioning of the heart and cellular respiration.

It is also rich in potassium, a salt that helps in regulating blood pressure.





PREVENTS BLOOD CLOTS

The presence of vitamin K in garden eggs helps prevent against blood clotting and also helps in strengthening the blood capillaries.

The leaves from the plant is also known to serve as a natural blood tonic in anemic patients.

Garden eggs are cheap, widely available and nutritious, so what are you waiting for?