The Nigeria Police and Ondo State Government have expressed their readiness to nip in the bud any attempt by Boko Haram to launch terrorist attacks in the South-West region.Ogun State Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while reacting to the arrest of a Boko Haram suspect in Ondo, stated that the police would not allow Boko Haram members or other criminals to hold the state to ransom.“The recent arrest of a suspected Boko Haram member in Ondo State is a clarion call for the commands in the South-West to wake up. For us in Ogun, we are always prepared. Our intelligence unit is working round the clock and other operatives are on guard too.“There is no hiding place for criminals in Ogun State. We are daily combing every nook and cranny of the state to nip any manner of crime in the bud. We will get any criminal, no matter in what form he comes,” Oyeyemi said.Similarly, the Ondo State Government said security had been beefed up in the state to prevent any terrorist attack.Its Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi, said, “We have adequate security in place to curtail crime in the state and that is what has led to the arrest of the Boko Haram suspect. We are working with all the security agencies in the state. We won’t take anything for granted. We’ll always ensure the security of lives and property of our people; so no Boko Haram activity can succeed here.”Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to take the security issue in the state more seriously.The Director of Media and Publicity of the party, Ayo Fadaka, said, “The fact that we have elements of Boko Haram in our state is a reason for apprehension.“It is time to ask the governor to put in place measures that will nip in the bud any attempt to breach the security of the state. It is better to prevent them from happening than to manage the after effect of those crises.”While commending the security agents in the state for being proactive, Fadaka urged the Akeredolu administration not to betray the people’s trust.“The fate of all of us is in the hands of the governor and we expect him to do all he can so that we will not experience any attack in our state,” he said.