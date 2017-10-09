Suspected ritualists arrested by Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have said they buy human parts for N12,000.They were caught with fresh and dried human parts. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who paraded the suspects at the office of the State Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, said the four suspects belonged to two syndicates.He said one of the syndicates, comprising Mudashiru, 36, and Abass, 30, who reside at Baase compound, Totoro Abeokuta, were arrested by operatives of FSARS.Iliyasu said members of the syndicate were sighted on a motorcycle with a suspicious bag by the operatives, who were on township patrol, and were forcefully stopped and searched. Iliyasu added that items recovered from them were fresh and dried human parts, human skull, some dead lizards and charms, describing them as serial killers.According to him, the other syndicate comprising Aremu, 67, and Shodipo, 30, were arrested at Owode-Egba area of the state on same day. He explained that operatives of FSARS received information about them, trailed them and arrested them with human skulls and bones.Mubashir, while speaking with newsmen, confessed that he and his partner in crime, Bashir, paid N12,000 for the human parts.He, however, denied that they were ritualists, saying they were looking for how to get quick money. While speaking with newsmen, a 67-year-old Aremu said he was a farmer and herbalists and not ritualists, claiming that he had been in the business for 20 years and that all the charms and other items were meant to help people. He claimed that he had once told Shodipo to bring human skull for ritual purpose.