The apex northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum and Arewa Youth Forum said President Muhammadu Buhari is not a sectional leader because there is nothing in the region to show that he has favoured the area more than other parts of the country.

New telegraph reports Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, the AYF national publicity secretary, said the insinuation that Buhari is favouring the North against other regions is preposterous.





Ibrahim Biu said: ''President Buhari was elected as the president of Nigeria and not that of the north or south. In the last two years, he had presented national budgets to the National Assembly, which contained developmental projects for the entire country being his constituency.





''The budgets were passed into Appropriation Acts and implemented according to available resources, which Nigerians are fully aware of. It is, therefore, the considered view of the ACF that ascribing primordial considerations to projects to where the president comes from is preposterous and uncharitable.





''The claims of favouritism or marginalisation by one part of the country against the other, which have created unnecessary mistrust among the various





Also, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, the chairman of the northern elders’ council, said: ''I want you to ask those who are talking about marginalisation to tell us where and where they are marginalised.





''The North-West, where I come from, don’t have four senior ministers and, which government’s position is bigger than that of a minister? “Let me tell you, after the president and the vice president, minister is the next important position in government.