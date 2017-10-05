The attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, has said that Nigeria will not bring back Diezani Alison-Madueke to face corruption charges.

The former minister of petroleum had urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the AGF to bring her back to Nigeria from the UK but The Punch reports that Malami who is also the minister of justice said there was no need to.





The minister who was speaking on Wednesday, October 4 said since the UK has opened investigations related to corruption on the former minister, it was better she faced the investigation there.





He however said Nigeria would bring her back to the country if there was any need to.





“The truth of the matter is that steps have been taken by the United Kingdom authorities on issues bothering on corrupt practices involving Nigerians.





“If Nigeria feels strongly that there is need to bring Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke here to face charges of corruption, government will not hesitate to do that.





“As things are now, there is no need for that since the UK Government is already investigating her and government will not take any decision that will jeopardise what the UK Government is doing.”





He said it would be wrong for anyone to think the government was not doing enough in dealing with the issue of corruption.





On whether Diezani would get a fair hearing in Nigeria, Malami said: “Well, the issue is not about fair hearing now. We are talking about investigation first and is not within Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke powers to ask the Federal Government to bring her to testify in any case in Nigeria.





“Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing charges of money laundering and acquisition of properties in United Kingdom. So, it is important to face the charges there than for her to come as a mere witness in a case in Nigeria.”