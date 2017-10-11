Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said his administration is investing in infrastructure because it is laying the foundation for the economic growth of the state.
He stated this on Wednesday while inaugurating some projects to commemorate the third anniversary of his administration. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said this while inaugurating the Ikun Bridge in Moba Local Government Area of the state.
Among other projects inaugurated on the first day of activities marking the anniversary were the Nata- Ori Apata-Adebayo Road, Ado-Ekiti, electricity projects in Irasa and Ilokun, and the Okemesi-Osun State Boundary Road.
The governor said it was his belief that a solid infrastructural base would help accelerate economic development of the state.
“We are fulfilling our electoral promise of providing infrastructure for the development of our state. This Ikun Road was started by me during my first term and where I stopped is where I have come to meet it. The bridge is the link between many towns in this axis,” he said during the inauguration of the bridge. While inaugurating the Nata-Ori Apata- Adebayo Road, the governor said when he visited the area in January this year, he promised the residents that he would reconstruct the road. “This is a promise kept.
It is our duty to improve the welfare of our people and give them hope. We are doing all these in spite of our lean resources in the state. Our administration is not going to compromise in the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people,” he noted.
The governor, while inaugurating the Okemesi road, emphasised the need to enhance seamless connection and relationship with neighbouring states for regional integration. In Irasa and Ilokun where electricity projects were inaugurated, Fayose said such amenities would improve the living standard of the people and open the areas up for more economic activities. Commenting on the projects, community leaders such as Chief Jimoh Aliu, Elder Babafemi Paul and Alhaji Suraju Ajayi, commended the governor for his relentless efforts at developing the state.
