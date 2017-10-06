

It calls for alarm when you sight people who are meant to uphold every law and order guiding a country, breaking the law and no everyone feels comfortable with it.



As seen on third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon took to his Instagram account to share a video of how security escorts were driving recklessly.





Okanlawon posted the video with the caption: “Who does one report this recklessness to?”





Watching the video, the security escorts could be seen driving behind some black jeeps which were moving in a convoy. Without trying to overtake any car ahead of him, the Hilux van was seen moving from one side of the bridge to another.





The question now is, was it reckless driving or a faulty vehicle because at some point the van almost went off the bridge.





Watch video below:





