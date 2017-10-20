A cleric, Alhaji Salihu Ajetunmobi, has advised Muslims to pay regular visits to cemeteries so as to remind themselves of death and the vanity of life.Ajetunmobi, of Olorunsogo Mosque, Ilorin told newsmen on Wednesday that the visits would make the living to remember that life was short, with the grave always waiting for everyone.“When one sees graves, it forces a deep reflection; it forces those alive to appreciate the fact that only a thin line separates the living and the dead,” he said.He advised Muslims to always understand the futility of chasing after worldly materials, pointing out that such possessions were only temporal and would not be useful when one was dead.“For Muslims, the criteria for determining success should not be how many cars or houses one has acquired.“It should not be about how fat one’s account may be.“Success should be measured in how one was able to worship Allah diligently and with humility, because that is what will grant us the ticket to paradise,” the cleric said.He urged Muslims to always recite the Quran so that their hearts would be attuned to godly things and not be misled by Satan.The cleric warned Muslims against hardening their hearts, pointing out that those with hardened hearts would not partake in Allah’s mercies.“Those with hardened hearts normally move far from Allah. No matter the sermon, their situation remains the same.“People with such hearts will find it difficult to perform any good deed in life,” he said.