A 20-seconds video was released online depicting Tonto Dikeh in the act of hitting her ex-hubby, Churchill.

The shocking video shows how Tonto Dikeh was seen attacking her ex-husband after violently destroying properties in the house worth millions. The video obviously depicts one of the several brutal abuses allegedly suffered by her ex- husband in the hands of his ex-wife.





Within minutes of the video release, the actress through her lawyers from Festus Keyamo's chambers issued a statement saying the video is edited and doesn't show the part where Churchill initiated the attack.





The statement from her lawyers also threatened to sue any media house that publishes the edited version as against the full version of the video that captures the whole fight.





See the press release statement below….





We act as solicitors to Miss Tonto Dikeh, a prominent Nollywood actress.





It has come to our knowledge that her ex-husband, Mr. Olakunle Churchill has perfected plans to release a short and edited video depicting and portraying our client as being involved in some domestic violence against him.

Our client wants all bloggers and/or journalists to request for the full version of the video showing the said domestic scene which started with a physical abuse of our client by her ex-husband, which earned her a swollen face. Her ex-husband only intends to release our client’s REACTION to the assault on her and not the assault itself. We shall be prepared to take legal action against any blogger/journalist that uses the edited version without insisting on or showing the full version.





The said video which was captured by one of their neighbours was shared by popular Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba of Mediaroomhub.









Recall that few weeks ago, Azuka Ogujiuba, was a guest on a programme, Hot Topics, where she revealed that some of the claims Tonto Dikeh made against her husband, Olakunle Churchill, when their marriage fell apart earlier this year, were false.

She also said that Churchill showed her evidence when she went to their home in Ghana to carry out some investigations.





Tonto Dikeh did not like this and took to her Instagram page to react to Azuka's comments. She placed a curse on Azuka and also dared her to release whatever evidence against her that is in her possession. Read here and here



