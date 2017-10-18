A man proposed to his boyfriend
on the grounds of their University and the video of the romantic proposal
is going viral online.
In the video, Jonathan L.
Allen is seen going on one knee to ask his boyfriend of six years, Derrick
Young Jr to marry him. Derrick was absolutely shocked and burst into tears,
then Jonathan joined him. He eventually said "Yes!"
The lovebirds have taken to their
various Instagram accounts to gush about their fairytale moment and thank
friends for showing up for them
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.