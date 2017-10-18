 VIRAL VIDEO: Gay Man Proposes To His Boyfriend | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
VIRAL VIDEO: Gay Man Proposes To His Boyfriend

A man proposed to his boyfriend on the grounds of their University and the video of the romantic proposal is going viral online.
In the video, Jonathan L. Allen is seen going on one knee to ask his boyfriend of six years, Derrick Young Jr to marry him. Derrick was absolutely shocked and burst into tears, then Jonathan joined him. He eventually said "Yes!"

The lovebirds have taken to their various Instagram accounts to gush about their fairytale moment and thank friends for showing up for them
Watch their proposal video below: 
