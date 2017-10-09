Troops of Operation Python Dance and some police officers, yesterday stormed the home of the now outlawed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader Nnamdi Kanu, in Afaraukwu, Umuahia in Abia state.

The Desk Officer of Operation Python Dance in Abia State who spoke to the Nation, said they came in “somebody was arrested with a weapon in the compound”.





The Army officer, who preferred to be simply identified as Desk Officer for the operation, said it was jointly carried out with the police.





He denied the claims by Nnamdi Kanu’s brother Emmanuel who accused “the invading soldiers” of taking away household items like television sets, generating sets and clothes among others.





The officer said the operation was based on intelligence that arms were hidden in the compound.





