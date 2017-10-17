Wizkid‘s performance at this year’s Felabration 2017 would be remembered for so many reasons, but most importantly for what he did at a point during the show where he paused his performance to show love to a physically challenged fan.

On noticing the fan for the first time, he dipped his hands into his pockets and gave the man a bundle of cash and sprayed him some. He then stopped the music and asked the fan to follow him after the event.

Watch the video below:



