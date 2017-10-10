Officers of the Nigerian army attached to Tai Solarin University of education, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, were caught on camera beating some students for allegedly wearing a camo cap.
VIDEO: Soldiers at Tai Solarin University beat up students for wearing camouflage
