Traffic in Nigeria is often caused by a lot of things, ranging from bad roads, to spoilt cars, and so on.

Now, there is a new reason for holdups and obstructions and this reason will either amaze you or make you angry at the lack of modesty or morals shown.

An unidentified woman brought traffic to a standstill recently on a busy road in Lagos, the lady dressed in a barely there two piece swim wear(bra and pant) stopped cars just so she can take pictures.

The lady showed no care in the world that her butt was out there for the whole world to see as she posed severally for pictures





All of this reportedly happened on a busy road around Victoria Island, Lagos.



