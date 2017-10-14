Former Niger Delta warlord, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo has lambasted Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo describing him as a great liar.



Asara said the vice President now had PhD in lying.





The ex-militant leader said this in a video he shared on Friday in reaction to the NNPC contract saga.





There have been conflicting reports of Osinbajo’s alleged approval of NNPC contracts worth over N600 billion while Buhari was away on medical leave in London.





In a statement by his Media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo had admitted that he approved some contracts for the NNPC but later clarified that it was loan agreements he approved not Oil contracts.

Asari, in the video attacked Osinbajo, saying that he now “has PhD in Lying.”

