It appears that the newly released Ghanaian song One Corner is getting people in trouble due to its provocative dance steps.

Just recently, it was reported that about 13 students of the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC), in Kumasi, Ghana are facing the school authorities for dancing Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.





The students, comprising nine females and four males, appeared in a video that went viral on social media which showed them dancing to the popular ‘One Corner’ song from one of their classrooms.





The students were said to have taken the video and shared it on their personal Facebook pages and on YouTube. The circulation of the video prompted a swift action by school authorities who summoned them for interrogation.





Parents of the students were invited by school authorities on Tuesday for a meeting which lasted for hours. They were also reported to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate.





According to management, it would wait for the outcome of investigations from the committee before taking a decision on the matter. The names of the students are yet to be disclosed but have been referred to the school’s disciplinary committee for misconduct.





This dance and song was released by Ghanaian artist, Patapaa and is currently rated as the biggest song in the country.





In showing off their dance skills to the song people go gaga by either perching on whatever object is before them, go under cars, chairs or whatever while others isolate themselves on the ground.



