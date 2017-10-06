



Yesterday, a video surfaced online of a man showing tubers of yam another man gave to him to help deliver to someone abroad. He tried to wash the yam to clean off the sand on it and in the process discovered that the supposed yam had hard drugs concealed in it. Read here

Another video has now surfaced online showing the man who packaged the hard drugs. He was invited to a church where he was confronted and also asked to give his life to Jesus.





Now, the guy who put the hard drugs inside the yam, has been identified. According to a video we obtained, the culprit, while being interrogated, says he was sorry, but then, what’s beyond shocking is that, the victim says, he has never met the culprit before. The interrogation was done in the victim’s church.