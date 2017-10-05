A man has been left in shock after discovering hard drugs inside the tubers of yam he was given to deliver to someone abroad.

In a video footage posted on Facebook, the man from Edo state, who revealed that the drugs were inserted in the tubers of yam and covered with sand – said that they were given to him to give someone who needed them badly abroad.

But he decided to clean the sand off the tubers before packaging them, not knowing what was inside.





According to him, as he was cleaning the first tuber, water started coming out from it. When he looked closely, he saw a needle inside and as he drew the needle, lo and behold, he saw hard drugs in the yam.

He shared this in order to warn Nigerians to always check whatever they are given to deliver to someone while traveling abroad.





Watch Video below:



