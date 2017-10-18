

Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi had one of his biggest nights in music last night as he shared the stage with Jay Z, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Stevie Wonder and many others at the TIDAL X Brooklyn Concert at the Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York.

He was part of the Line Up for tidal’s annual benefits concert TidalxBrookyln, proceeds from the event will be donated towards natural disaster relief and recovery.





The ‘leg over’ hit maker was also spotted having a conversation with DJ Khaled who gifted him a pair of Nike shoes and Swizzbeatz who seemed to be introducing him to other celebrities. The show had in attendance dozens of super stars like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Remmy Ma, Swiz Beats amongst others.









Watch a video from his performance:











