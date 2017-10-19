A married lecturer was arrested yesterday for inviting a female student he was assigned to supervise her final year project to a hidden hotel in barracks road, Igoli Ogoja, Cross River state.

In a video gone viral on social media, the lecturer was caught asking the student, “Have I done any wrong? Then he turned to explained to the officers that he was set for his promotion interview before the female student called him.





The officers then ordered him to their vehicle.





From the video, the man was seen begging to be allowed to go for his promotional interview which he missed due to the arrest.





The lecturer is alleged to be working at the College of Health Technology, Iboko, Yala LGA of Cross River State.





He’s also the HOD of the Laboratory Services Department of General Hospital Ogoja Cross River State.





Watch video:



