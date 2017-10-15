Legendary goalkeeper Choirul Huda has tragically passed away after a collision with a teammate during a league match for his side Persela Lamongan FC of Indonesia.
Huda was struck in the chest and fell unconscious shortly after the collision. He was immediately given emergency treatment on the side of the pitch, before being rushed to hospital, where he passed away.
"He was still conscious and complained of pain in the chest," one member of the medical team told Surya. "Then he fell unconscious."
The goalkeeper joined the club in 1999 and devoting his career to the Liga 1 side. Persela paid tribute to Huda on Twitter, describing him as "the real legend of Persela".
An experienced professional, he was considered one of the best goalkeepers in Indonesia and had continued to impress in his late thirties.
Huda made close to 500 appearances for Persela during his nearly 20-year long career, and was also a civil servant.
The incident earlier today that causes Indonesian goalkeeper, Choirul Huda to collapse. He later passes away. Tragic https://t.co/s78l9MsyeW pic.twitter.com/tOWzRX9POh— Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) October 15, 2017
