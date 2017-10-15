Legendary goalkeeper Choirul Huda has tragically passed away after a collision with a teammate during a league match for his side Persela Lamongan FC of Indonesia.

The 38-year-old Huda who played his played his whole career at Persela Lamongan clashed with defender Ramon Rodrigues just before half-time as both player's attempted to reach a loose ball.





Huda was struck in the chest and fell unconscious shortly after the collision. He was immediately given emergency treatment on the side of the pitch, before being rushed to hospital, where he passed away.





"He was still conscious and complained of pain in the chest," one member of the medical team told ​Surya. "Then he fell unconscious."





The goalkeeper joined the club in 1999 and devoting his career to the Liga 1 side. Persela paid tribute to Huda on Twitter, describing him as "the real legend of Persela".





An experienced professional, he was considered one of the best goalkeepers in Indonesia and had continued to impress in his late thirties.





Huda made close to 500 appearances for Persela during his nearly 20-year long career, and was also a civil servant.



