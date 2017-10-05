 VIDEO: Inspector General of Police was allegedly paid N1billion to arrest me - Kemi Olunloyo reveals | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, the controversial blogger and daughter of an ex-Oyo State governor, Omololu Olunloyo took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 5, to call out IGP Idris for arresting her few months back over actress Iyabo Ojo and Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s adultery scandal.
Olunloyo also claimed that the Inspector General of Police allegedly received the sum of N1 billion from the complaints to arrest her. Due to this and his own involvement in alleged adultery, the officer must apologize to her or else she is ready to sue him.

In a video the posted on her Instagram handle, she wrote: “#BREAKING #hnncrime I am demanding an apology IMMEDIATELY from the Inspector General of Police at #NigerianPoliceForce for accusing me of #criminaldefamation. I urge the judges in my case to DROP ALL CHARGES. I also plan to sue the IG for damages. One of your officers Kenneth at SARS in #Aluu#PortHarcourt already told me that my complainant allegedly paid the IG ONE BILLION NAIRA "investigation money" to arrest me and drag me to a city that was not in the criminal jurisdiction. I am gonna expose everyone in this case. I'm a snitch. Nobody will be spared. My complainant is a pastor who's church is worth N250B. Finish with #CharlyBoy u hear, I'm NEXT! cc: President @muhammadubuhari @daddyfreeze #freethesheeple #hnngov.” 

