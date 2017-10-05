Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, the
controversial blogger and daughter of an ex-Oyo State governor, Omololu
Olunloyo took
to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 5, to call out IGP Idris for
arresting her few months back over actress Iyabo Ojo and Pastor David
Ibiyeomie’s adultery scandal.
Olunloyo also claimed that the
Inspector General of Police allegedly received the sum of N1 billion from the
complaints to arrest her. Due to this and his own involvement in alleged
adultery, the officer must apologize to her or else she is ready to sue him.
In a video the posted on her
Instagram handle, she wrote: “#BREAKING #hnncrime I am demanding an apology
IMMEDIATELY from the Inspector General of Police at #NigerianPoliceForce for
accusing me of #criminaldefamation. I urge the judges in my case to DROP ALL
CHARGES. I also plan to sue the IG for damages. One of your officers Kenneth at
SARS in #Aluu#PortHarcourt already told me that my complainant allegedly paid
the IG ONE BILLION NAIRA "investigation money" to arrest me and drag
me to a city that was not in the criminal jurisdiction. I am gonna expose
everyone in this case. I'm a snitch. Nobody will be spared. My complainant is a
pastor who's church is worth N250B. Finish with #CharlyBoy u hear, I'm NEXT!
cc: President @muhammadubuhari @daddyfreeze #freethesheeple #hnngov.”
