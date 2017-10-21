Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the flag-off of APC campaign in Anambra state said he was arrested and detained for two days during his visit to the state to help Senator Chris Ngige become governor.

"One of the reasons why I was selected to speak on behalf of governors is not because of my height, it is because four years ago, when I came here to help senator Chris Ngige to be governor of this state, I was arrested and detained for two days, why? It is not because Onwa and myself are both short people, It is because they are afraid."





He said this in a video made available by Channels TV.





However, in a lighter mood, just as he was making his speech, Ngige rushed in to measure who is, perhaps, taller between them.



