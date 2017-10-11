

General overseer of Foundation of Truth Ministry, Reverend Yomi Kasali, in a sermon, stated that the cathedrals being built by most churches today is with corruption loot and not with tithe and offerings.

Reverend Yomi Kasali, while delivering his sermon in his church recently, said the biggest religion in Nigeria today is corruption and that when most corrupt people, like governors, gather, they also offer opening prayers to God.





He added that Yorubas are corrupt, Igbos are terribly corrupt, Hausas are monumentally corrupt.





According to the Reverend Yomi Kasali, the biggest problem of Nigeria is corruption as people practice corruption as a religion.





