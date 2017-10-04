Ace musician, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.
Ambassador Joseph was kidnapped in his house at Orovie village, Upper Ekenhuan road, Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The incident occurred late Tuesday night, Aledeh reports.
The abductors of the Edo state born ace musician also left his wife with gunshot injuries on her head.
Details later…
