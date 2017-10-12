 US withdraws from UNESCO | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The United States announced Thursday that it is to withdraw from the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization, accusing the body of “anti-Israel bias.”


State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington would establish an “observer mission” to replace its representation at the Paris-based agency.

US withdrawal deals a further blow to an organization hobbled by regional rivalries and a lack of funds.

