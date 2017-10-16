The US embassy in Nigeria has been taken before a federal high court in Abuja for saying it does not view the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group.Russel Brooks, the embassy’s spokesman, had said IPOB is not a terrorist organisation under US laws.In a suit filed before the court, one Nze Charles Ugwu, through his lawyer, Simon Kanshio, said the US must declare nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader a terrorist.In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/977/17 and dated October 12, 2017, the plaintiff asked the court to compel the embassy’s spokesman to withdraw his statement within seven days of delivery of judgment in the case.Ugwu asked the court to determine “a true interpretation of sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism”“Whether the United States of America represented in Nigeria through the 2nd defendant is no longer obligated to be bound by the United Nation Convention on Terrorism which the United States of America signed and ratified?Among other reliefs, he sought a declaration that by true interpretation of sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism.“A declaration that the 1st and 2nd defendants representing the United States of America in Nigeria are under absolute obligation to obey Nigerian laws both statutory and judicial so far as they are within the territory of Nigeria irrespective of their personal opinions.”