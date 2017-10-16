One Nze Charles Ugwu, through his lawyer Simon Kanshio, has taken the US Embassy in Nigeria before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for saying it does not view the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as terrorists.

The embassy’s spokesman, Russel Brooks, had said IPOB is not a terrorist organisation under US laws.





In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/977/17 and dated October 12, 2017, Ugwu asked the court to compel Brooks to withdraw his statement within seven days of delivery of judgment in the case.





He also asked the court to determine “a true interpretation of sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism.





“Whether the United States of America represented in Nigeria through the 2nd defendant is no longer obligated to be bound by the United Nation Convention on Terrorism which the United States of America signed and ratified?”





Among other reliefs, he sought a declaration that by true interpretation of sections 1, 4 and 5 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the United Nations Convention on Terrorism, “that the 1st and 2nd defendants representing the United States of America in Nigeria are under absolute obligation to obey Nigerian laws both statutory and judicial so far as they are within the territory of Nigeria irrespective of their personal opinions.”