The best graduating engineering student of the University of Ilorin, Taofiqah Oloriegbe, has died few days to her graduation.It was gathered the news spread via the facebook page of a family friend.The message read: “Subhanallah: What a sudden and untimely death of a rare gem!“She’s Taofeeqah Oloriegbe, a sister to my friend, Dammy Oloriegbe. Being the best yet-to-be announced graduating student of Engineering department, few days to her convocation, she left this sinful world after a brief illness.“May Allah grant her eternal rest with His pious servants and grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss”.The university’s spokesperson, Kunle Akogun, who confirmed the incident, said: “The management does not know the cause of the death of the best graduating student, Miss Taofiqah Oloriegbe, yet.“As soon as we have the details, it will be made available to public.”