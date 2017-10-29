The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.





Students whose name are in the recommended list are sure of admission into the university.









The school also advised students who can’t find their departments to wait for the updated list which will be released soon





The university wrote, “Finally out guys, University of Lagos, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session.





“If your name is on the recommended list then be rest assured that you admitted. Congrats





“If you can’t find your department be, rest assured that it will be on the updated list which will be release soon.





“Procedure on how to get change of course should be available very soon, you will get it right here.”