The University of Lagos has appointed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a professor of botany, as its new vice-chancellor.


He becomes the 12th vice-chancellor of the university and will succeed Prof. Rahamon Bello.

Prof. Ogundipe is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, UNILAG.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the school, Toyin Adebule, confirmed Ogundipe’s appointment.

“He has been appointed; he is our new VC,” he said.

Apart from Ogundipe, other shortlisted candidates for the position included: Prof. Ben Oghojafor, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services; the university’s immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, Prof. Duro Oni; a former Provost of the College of Medicine, UNILAG and former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Oluwole Atoyebi.

Others were a former Dean of Students’ Affairs and now Director of Distance Learning Institute of the university, Prof. Olukayode Amund; Dean of Postgraduate School, Ajewole Moses; former Dean of UNILAG’s Faculty of Pharmacy, Odukoya Olukemi; and a former Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju.

