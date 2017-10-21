Farouk Abdulmutallab, the Nigeria-born underwear bomber who is serving a life imprisonment in the United States of America for terrorism, has filed a suit against the US government for allegedly denying his free speech and religious rights.Abdulmutallab,30, was jailed for trying to set off a bomb in his underwear during a flight from Amsterdam to Detroit on Christmas Day 2009.He is being held at the United States Penitentiary-Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado,USA.The convict, in the suit filed in a Colorado federal court, claims authorities of the prison are violating his constitutional rights by not allowing him to communicate with the outside world or practice his religion as a Muslim.He also alleges that the authorities are repeatedly force feeding him during a hunger strike using “excessively and unnecessarily painful” methods.Besides,he accuses the Justice Department of restricting his communication, including not allowing him to talk to his nieces and nephews since his solitary confinement was based on a special administrative measures imposed on national security grounds.According to him, white supremacist inmates are also let loose to harass him during prayer times.His counsel, Gail Johnson, said in a statement that prisoners “retain fundamental constitutional rights to communicate with others and have family relationships free from undue interference by the government.”He added: “The restrictions imposed on our client are excessive and unnecessary, and therefore we seek the intervention of the federal court.”The Northwest Airlines flight that flew him from Amsterdam to Detroit on the fateful day had 289 people on board.