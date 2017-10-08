Heavy security was beefed up at the Enugu prisons yesterday following alleged escape of two inmates in a suspected jail break.The jail break took place in the wee hours.Two alleged notorious criminals are believed to have masterminded the jail break.But there were conflicting reports as at the time of filing this report whether the escaped inmates had been re-arrested or not.Security has been beefed up around the prisons located at Old Park Enugu.The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Enugu Prisons, Monday Emeka did not pick several calls put across to him.However, several sources confirmed the incident.Residents of Enugu are apprehensive on account of the development.There was a similar break at the Nsukka prisons in August last year when 15 inmates reportedly scaled the wall and escaped.