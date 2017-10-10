Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, is happy that he has proved former Nigeria head coach, Sunday Oliseh, wrong.Troost-Ekong has become a mainstay in the Eagles team under Gernot Rohr, after he was sidelined by Oliseh for “being too soft”.The Bursaspor player made only two appearances for the national team, against Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo, under Oliseh.In an exclusive interview with ACL Sports, Troost-Ekong said: “I wanted to play for Nigeria and as soon as Stephen Keshi called me in 2015 and asked if I was interested, yeah, it was a dream come true to play for Nigeria against Chad that time.“The Olympics was like a restart for my international career. I was part of the Super Eagles until Sunday Oliseh took me out because he said Oyibo boys are too soft.“I hope he (Oliseh) is watching his TV now and see us going to the World Cup.” No ill feelings with him, I saw him at the Olympics last year and we spoke briefly, though he didn’t believe in me then, but I think Nigerians can see now what I can do.”Nigeria have kept seven clean sheets in 15 matches Troost-Ekong featured for the national team.