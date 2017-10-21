The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops had killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Missini village of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.The Director Army Public Relations, Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri.Usman said that the insurgents on Friday laid ambush for a military patrol team at Missini village along Dikwa-Ngala Road.He added that the troops repelled the attack, killed three insurgents and recovered ammunition from the scene of the attack.“Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October, 2017; at about 11:30am, while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram terrorists ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa – Ngala Road, northern part of Borno State.“The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists.“The team recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the terrorists,” Kukasheka said.