The Director Army Public Relations, Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri.
Usman said that the insurgents on Friday laid ambush for a military patrol team at Missini village along Dikwa-Ngala Road.
He added that the troops repelled the attack, killed three insurgents and recovered ammunition from the scene of the attack.
“Troops of 3 Battalion under 22 Brigade on Friday, 20th October, 2017; at about 11:30am, while on routine patrol came under Boko Haram terrorists ambush close to Missini Village along Dikwa – Ngala Road, northern part of Borno State.
“The gallant troops cleared the ambush and neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists.
“The team recovered one AK-47 rifle with registration number KO357026 and 39 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition from the terrorists,” Kukasheka said.
