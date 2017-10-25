Nigerian Singer Timi Dakolo and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze have become embroiled in a fierce war of words with both parties taking shots at each other.
It all started when Timi Dakolo wrote a long post in which he decried the rate of divorce in the country and gave advice to people to try and make their marriages work rather than just walking away.
In his words...
THE WAY PEOPLE ARE MAKING DIVORCE LOOK LIKE SOMETHING KOOL.. . LIKE YOUR MARRIAGE VOW MEANS NOTHING.. IT MAKES ME WONDER WHAT THEY THOUGHT FOR BETTER FOR WORSE MEANT.. IF YOU WEREN'T SURE.. WHY DID U GO AHEAD? DON'T GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME .. YOU GUYS ARE THE PROBLEM NOT THAT MARRIAGE IS BAD.. THIS SHALLOW AND IMPATIENCE GENERATION.. FIX YOURSELF.. MARRIAGE IS FOR TWO COMPLETE ADULTS .. DON'T ENTER INTO IT WITH YOUR INCOMPLETE SELF... MARRIAGE WILL NOT MAKE AN INCOMPLETE PERSON COMPLETE... YOU SHOULD COME INTO IT PREPARED AND COMPLETE ..BUT WHAT DO I KNOW?, AM I NOT JUST A MUSICIAN?
THE WAY PEOPLE ARE MAKING DIVORCE LOOK LIKE SOMETHING KOOL.. . LIKE YOUR MARRIAGE VOW MEANS NOTHING.. IT MAKES ME WONDER WHAT THEY THOUGHT FOR BETTER FOR WORSE MEANT.. IF YOU WEREN'T SURE.. WHY DID U GO AHEAD? DON'T GIVE LOVE A BAD NAME .. YOU GUYS ARE THE PROBLEM NOT THAT MARRIAGE IS BAD.. THIS SHALLOW AND IMPATIENCE GENERATION.. FIX YOURSELF.. MARRIAGE IS FOR TWO COMPLETE ADULTS .. DON'T ENTER INTO IT WITH YOUR INCOMPLETE SELF... MARRIAGE WILL NOT MAKE AN INCOMPLETE PERSON COMPLETE... YOU SHOULD COME INTO IT PREPARED AND COMPLETE ..BUT WHAT DO I KNOW?, AM I NOT JUST A MUSICIAN?
Daddy Freeze, a divorcee who is well known for wading into issues, took umbrage at this and wrote a short epistle of his own questioning Timi Dakolo’s reasoning and stating that he is a living testimony to the advantages of divorce especially from particularly bad marriages.
So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?
-
A friend of mine nearly had his d*ck cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been d*ckless. I wish he had listened to TIMI'S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his p*nis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!
-
I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.
-
If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music 🎶 ~FRZ
So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi? - A friend of mine nearly had his dick cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been dickless. I wish he had listened to TIMI'S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his penis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people! - I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce. - If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music 🎶 ~FRZ
This prompted a response from Timi who said he’d been waiting for a chance to take on Freeze.
@daddyfreeze I HAVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY LIKE A CHILD WAITING FOR A NEW TOY.. FIRST LET ME ADDRESS YOUR TEACHING PEOPLE THIS SHALLOW DOCTRINE OF NOT TO PAY TITHE AND HOW OUR OFFERINGS ARE GOING TO THE PASTORS POCKET... ALL YOUR TALK ABOUT PASTORS AND HOW THEY SPEND OUR TITHES ...WE AS CHRISTIANS GIVE OUR OFFERING/TITHE TO GOD,WEATHER PASTOR CHOP OR NOT NA HIM GO ANSWER TO GOD..AND GOD WILL BE BLESSING US FOR GIVING .STOP YOUR MISLEADING INNOCENT MIND AND DEMONIC TEACHING... (TO THE PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE WOMAN WHO BROKE HER ALABASTER BOX..IT WAS A WASTE).. TO JESUS,IT WAS AN OFFERING... A CANAL MIND CANNOT UNDERSTAND THE THINGS OF THE SPIRIT.. AND LET ME TREAT THIS YA JUMPING INTO THIS MY TALK.. ON MARRIAGE .. OGA FREEZE I RESPECT YOU AS AN ELDER BUT HONESTLY.. YOU DON'T HAVE ANY RIGHT TO TALK MARRIAGE AND GIVE ADVICE OR EVEN CONTRIBUTE ANY LITTLE BIT.. MY RESPECT FOR WENT DOWN THE DRAIN THE DAY I SAW YOU CALL THE MOTHER THAT GAVE YOU CHILDREN USELESS.. I MEAN THE WORD USELESS TO THE MOTHER OF YOUR CHILDREN.. WHAT IS LOWER THAN THAT? GUY GO BOIL BEANS OR PEEL EGUSI.. MEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY THEM.. MY BROTHER FEAR GOD.. HE'S WAYS ARE NOT LIKE OURS .. CHRISTIANS PAY YOUR TITHE ..IT IS TO GOD..AND YOUNG PEOPLE I WILL SAY IT AGAIN.. DON'T RUSH INTO MARRIAGE.. BE CERTAIN .. NO HUMAN BEING WILL COMPLETE YOU..FOREVER IS A LONG TIME TO MAKE SUCH MISTAKE.. LADIES LET ME TELL YOU THE TRUTH.. ALL MEN LOVE CURVES AND BOOBS AND BEAUTIFUL FACE. BUT WE WOULD FOREVER RESPECT A COMPLETE AN INTELLIGENT WOMAN.. COME INTO MARRIAGE PREPARED.. IT'S NOT AN AFTER PARTY,YOU CANT JUST STAND UP AND LEAVE.. APART FROM DOMESTIC WHICH I DON'T SUPPORT.. TRY AND MAKE IT WORK..ITS A PARTNERSHIP OF TWO COMPLETE PEOPLE..YOU NEED PATIENCE,UNDERSTANDING AND A VERY HIGH LEVEL OF COMMUNICATION.. FOR TO LOVE SOMEONE IS TO KNOW THAT PERSON A GREAT DEAL..
@daddyfreeze I HAVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY LIKE A CHILD WAITING FOR A NEW TOY.. FIRST LET ME ADDRESS YOUR TEACHING PEOPLE THIS SHALLOW DOCTRINE OF NOT TO PAY TITHE AND HOW OUR OFFERINGS ARE GOING TO THE PASTORS POCKET... ALL YOUR TALK ABOUT PASTORS AND HOW THEY SPEND OUR TITHES ...WE AS CHRISTIANS GIVE OUR OFFERING/TITHE TO GOD,WEATHER PASTOR CHOP OR NOT NA HIM GO ANSWER TO GOD..AND GOD WILL BE BLESSING US FOR GIVING .STOP YOUR MISLEADING INNOCENT MIND AND DEMONIC TEACHING... (TO THE PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE WOMAN WHO BROKE HER ALABASTER BOX..IT WAS A WASTE).. TO JESUS,IT WAS AN OFFERING... A CANAL MIND CANNOT UNDERSTAND THE THINGS OF THE SPIRIT.. AND LET ME TREAT THIS YA JUMPING INTO THIS MY TALK.. ON MARRIAGE .. OGA FREEZE I RESPECT YOU AS AN ELDER BUT HONESTLY.. YOU DON'T HAVE ANY RIGHT TO TALK MARRIAGE AND GIVE ADVICE OR EVEN CONTRIBUTE ANY LITTLE BIT.. MY RESPECT FOR WENT DOWN THE DRAIN THE DAY I SAW YOU CALL THE MOTHER THAT GAVE YOU CHILDREN USELESS.. I MEAN THE WORD USELESS TO THE MOTHER OF YOUR CHILDREN.. WHAT IS LOWER THAN THAT? GUY GO BOIL BEANS OR PEEL EGUSI.. MEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY THEM.. MY BROTHER FEAR GOD.. HE'S WAYS ARE NOT LIKE OURS .. CHRISTIANS PAY YOUR TITHE ..IT IS TO GOD..AND YOUNG PEOPLE I WILL SAY IT AGAIN.. DON'T RUSH INTO MARRIAGE.. BE CERTAIN .. NO HUMAN BEING WILL COMPLETE YOU..FOREVER IS A LONG TIME TO MAKE SUCH MISTAKE.. LADIES LET ME TELL YOU THE TRUTH.. ALL MEN LOVE CURVES AND BOOBS AND BEAUTIFUL FACE. BUT WE WOULD FOREVER RESPECT A COMPLETE AN INTELLIGENT WOMAN.. COME INTO MARRIAGE PREPARED.. IT'S NOT AN AFTER PARTY,YOU CANT JUST STAND UP AND LEAVE.. APART FROM DOMESTIC WHICH I DON'T SUPPORT.. TRY AND MAKE IT WORK..ITS A PARTNERSHIP OF TWO COMPLETE PEOPLE..YOU NEED PATIENCE,UNDERSTANDING AND A VERY HIGH LEVEL OF COMMUNICATION.. FOR TO LOVE SOMEONE IS TO KNOW THAT PERSON A GREAT DEAL..
He attacked his policy on not paying tithe and instead using it to do good deeds. He said that paying of tithe is mandatory and that what the pastor does with it is not as important as the erring pastor would still answer to God anyway.
He also came for Daddy Freeze on the area of marriage saying that he lost a lot of respect for the controversial OAP after he called the mother of his kids useless.
He went on to remind people that marriage is not a walk in the park and that it takes work.
Again, Daddy Freeze responded.
@timidakolo unlike you, I haven't waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where's the sense in what you write or what you stand for?
-
You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from?
-
You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don't have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment?
-
I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can't comment on marriage, WHO CAN?
-
You call my teachings 'demonic', why don't you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible?
-
You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet?
-
Do you think I'm so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR'S OWN..) stood for?
-
You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38?
Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one.
-
I shouldn't be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to "give to God" and 'pastor' or 'man of God' isn't in the equation.
-
You don't know shit about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn't comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don't get personal, your life is far from perfect.
-
Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer.
-
You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I'm not big on pulpit puppets.
-
Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won't be wondering "who's timi dakolo?" ~FRZ
@timidakolo unlike you, I haven't waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where's the sense in what you write or what you stand for? - You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from? - You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don't have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment? - I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can't comment on marriage, WHO CAN? - You call my teachings 'demonic', why don't you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible? - You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet? - Do you think I'm so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR'S OWN..) stood for? - You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38? Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one. - I shouldn't be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to "give to God" and 'pastor' or 'man of God' isn't in the equation. - You don't know shit about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn't comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don't get personal, your life is far from perfect. - Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer. - You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I'm not big on pulpit puppets. - Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won't be wondering "who's timi dakolo?" ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.