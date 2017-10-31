Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Bola Tinubu’s closed-door meeting with the president Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The ex-minister described Tinubu visit to Buhari as a shame, adding that the APC leader has no pride and dignity.





The APC leader had, after the meeting, refused to comment on Buhari’s 2019 ambition.





But according to Fani-Kayode, Tinubu would wish he was never born after Buhari deals with him.





“Tinubu says that he still has confidence in Buhari. Poor him.





“Does slavery and the selling of one’s kinsmen, soul and heritage not have limits?





“Is there no pride and dignity left? Must some live on their knees?





“By the time Buhari finishes with him he will wish he had never been born!” Fani tweeted.