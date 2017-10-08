The Chipolopolo defeat in Uyo, ended their slim hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in Russia.
However, Nyirenda feels the outcome could have been different, if the referee did not incorrectly rule offside when they scored in the first half of the match.
Nigeria went on to win the game thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Alex Iwobi.
“There was a lot of decisions which went the way of the home team (Nigeria), the goal we scored was not offside. I cannot talk about it, the game is over, playing away against the great stars of the World football like Mikel Obi and Victor Moses, it is another motivation to the players to do well,” he said.
