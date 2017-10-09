Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, visited his home state, Rivers state, this weekend and had the opportunity to speak with some APC members in Eleleme kingdom in the state.

While speaking to the party members, Amaechi who is in a running battle with the state governor, Nyesom Wike, said the only person who can insult him asides from his wife and mother and he would not insult him back out of respect is a former governor of the state, Peter Odili.