Chelsea starlet who has rebuffed a change of allegiance until now admits “there are a lot of things going on”ammy Abraham has admitted Nigeria could end up in a tug-of-war with England over his international future. The England Under-21 ace has so far rebuffed the African nation’s advances, pledging his loyalty to the Three Lions. But Nigeria have now qualified for next summer’s World Cup — and can offer striker Abraham a fast track to football’s greatest event.The Chelsea striker, on a season’s loan to Swansea, said: “There are a lot of things going on. For me that is a sign you are doing something right if Nigeria are fighting for you and England want you as well. “I’m happy right now and just want to keep playing my football. Nothing has happened.I’m not too sure what is going on.” England U-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has warned his talented team not to play “like the Harlem Globetrotters”.He wants his side to express themselves, but not go over the top when they visit minnows Andorra in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.