Suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans has told a Lagos High Court in Igbosere why his trial should continue in a court run by former Ugandan military dictator, Idi Amin Dada.

According to the wealthy kidnapper, the fresh charges against him are so ridiculous.





He said that only Idi Amin Dada can entertain them.





Evans prayed Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to quash the twin charges and 11 counts filed against him by the Lagos State Government and allow him “to go home.”





Lawyer to Evans Olukoya Ogungbeje, further accused the prosecution of conniving with the court registrar to improperly obtain a document relating to the case from the court files.





He said, “Whatever has been removed from the court files should be made available to me.”

.

This was, however, dismissed by the judge after a strong objection from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey.





Justice Taiwo assured Ogungbeje of fairness in the trial, adding: “I trust My registrars implicitly.”





In the new charges against Evans on Monday, he and second defendant Victor Nonso Aduba are to stand trial on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of weapons.





In the other charge, he and three others will face seven counts of conspiracy, attempted kidnapping, kidnapping, murder and attempted murder, including the alleged attempted kidnap of the Chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Amaechi Obianodo.





The second to fourth defendants are Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Frank Upong.





Lagos State is to call 12 witnesses – six civilians and six senior police officers to testify against Evans and Aduba for the alleged attempted kidnap of Obianodo.





The prosecution also listed nine exhibits that it intends to tender, including four rifles, two pistols, bullet proof vests, among others.





Evans lawyer argued that the third and fourth counts on the first charge relating to firearms possession and sale required the fiat of the Attorney-General of the Federation which, according to him, the prosecution did not have.





He added, “Only a court in Uganda, Idi Amin’s Uganda, will entertain this kind of information (charge).





“This kind if charge can only be filed in a court in Uganda.





“We are in Nigeria. I urge this court to dismiss the charge against the defendant and allow him to go home.”