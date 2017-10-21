Tagbo’s brother, Chigbo has revealed that Nigerian pop artiste, Davido, did not attend the burial ceremony of his friend, Tagbo Umeike on Friday.

Tagbo, allegedly died of alcohol after spending his birthday with Davido and his crew in Lagos.





The young man was buried in his hometown in Anambra State yesterday.





Tagbo’s brother, Chigbo told Punch that although his brother’s life was cut short unexpectedly, his burial went according to plans.





He said , “My brother was buried on Friday and it is so sad that we have lost someone with a big heart.





“However , Davido was not present at the burial neither did he send a representative but at this point, we have no comment on that.





“I would miss my brother a lot because he had a big heart. He was not only my brother but a lot of people’s brother as well.





“Through my late brother, I have made a lot of friends turned brother and despite his death, I hope to still keep these wonderful people as my brothers.”