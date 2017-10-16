About two weeks ago, Nigerians woke up to the news of the death of one Tagbo Umeike, who was later introduced as a friend of Nigerian hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The death of the young man was brought to the public domain by a Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, who pointed an accusing finger at the artiste.





As the Lagos State Police Command continues digging into the circumstance surrounding the death of Tagbo who, unfortunately died on his birthday, we bring to you five things you need to know about the deceased.





1. Tagbo Umeike attended Home Science Association Secondary School and later graduated from the Lagos State University.





2. He was the first son but second child of his father. He has a younger brother, Chigbo and an elder sister based in the United Kingdom.





3. Tagbo’s father died six years ago.





4. Tagbo’s mother, Mrs. Umeike, is currently suffering from stroke.





5. Tagbo died on his birthday, October 3, 2017 after a night out with friends, including Davido.