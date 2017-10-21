Nigeria will take on Argentina in their first pre-2018 World Cup friendly match next month.According to reports, the game will be played in Spain on November 14, four days after their dead rubber 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria.The Super Eagles have already qualified for next year’s tournament in Russia and are already searching for friendly matches, to help the team prepare well.The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has now agreed a friendly game with the South American giants, who are captained by Lionel Messi.Argentina qualified for the 2018 World Cup on the final day of the South America qualifying series, with a 3-1 win away to Ecuador, thanks to a Messi hat-trick.