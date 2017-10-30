Carl Ikeme, Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, has given an update on his health.The 31-years-old was diagnosed with acute leukaemia, a form of cancer of the blood that could affect his career long-term.On Sunday, Ikeme said though he had been out of Twitter for a while, he was getting better.“Thanks everyone, been off Twitter for a bit getting on with my treatment. But I’m ok and better and thanks for the support again”, he tweeted.Similarly, Wolverhampton Wanderers via their Twitter handle, thanked those who have supported their goalkeeper.They showed appreciation during the Wolves versus Queens Park Rangers match which took place on Saturday.“Thanks to the supporters who paraded the @Carl_Ikeme banner y’day & @QPR, where Carl was on loan, for allowing them to do so. #teamkemes”, Wolves tweeted.Recall that players and officials of the Super Eagles gave Ikeme a share of the bonus they were paid for beating Zambia 1-0.