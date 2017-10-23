Boko Haram on Sunday night unleashed suicide bombers on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.The suicide bombers struck at two locations in the town, killing 16 persons, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damien Chukwu, said.The Commissioner of Police in a text message to journalists said the attacks happened at the Muna garage area where many have been killed in the past by suicide bombers, and at Muna Dalti.The message of the commissioner read, “On 22-10-2017. Date at about 2020hrs, a Male Suicide bomber detonated IED strapped on him at Muna Garage killing himself and thirteen persons with five injured.“In another development at Muna Dalti two female suicide bombers detonated same killing themselves and injured thirteen.”Chukwu revealed that the injured persons were conveyed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment and the corpses of the dead were evacuated from the scenes of the attack.He said “EOD/other Police teams have been deployed to sanitize scenes and environs.“In all 16 persons were killed while 18 others were injured in the three explosions.”